By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have released more photos of the man they said stole a vehicle from a gas station with an infant and toddler inside.

The man reportedly stole the vehicle from the Exxon gas station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway just after 9 p.m. Friday. Police said the driver was pumping gas when he jumped into her vehicle and took off.

Officers later found the vehicle with the six-month-old and two-year-old children inside unharmed.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s or 50s with gray facial hair and possibly either a leg injury or a limp. He was wearing dark pants, a plaid shirt and Walmart-brand shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6145.

