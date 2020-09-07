Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time ever, an academic department at the University of Maryland College Park is being named after someone. That someone is Harriet Tubman.
In a letter to the campus community Friday, UMD President Darryll Pines announced the gender and women’s studies department will now be known as the Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.
“Harriet Tubman’s life and her dedication to freedom and equality speaks directly to the department’s mission, now and in the years ahead,” Pines wrote.
Tubman was born enslaved in Maryland but eventually escaped and helped bring other slaves to freedom.