CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Added, 5 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Harriet Tubman, Harriet Tubman Department of Women Gender and Sexuality Studies, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, UMD, University of Maryland, University of Maryland College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time ever, an academic department at the University of Maryland College Park is being named after someone. That someone is Harriet Tubman.

In a letter to the campus community Friday, UMD President Darryll Pines announced the gender and women’s studies department will now be known as the Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

“Harriet Tubman’s life and her dedication to freedom and equality speaks directly to the department’s mission, now and in the years ahead,” Pines wrote.

Tubman was born enslaved in Maryland but eventually escaped and helped bring other slaves to freedom.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply