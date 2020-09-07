Comments
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — As students head back to school virtually, a Virginia church wanted to make sure their devices were ready for learning.
So on Sunday evening, Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria held what it billed as a “Blessing of the Chromebooks.”
It wasn’t just Chromebooks; the church wrote on Facebook that anyone in any schooling could bring a computer or other supplies they’ll need to learn for the blessing.
WUSA9 reports the blessings included “may their screens be strong and uncrackable, may their battery life be long, may their internet be strong.”
Classes begin Tuesday for students in Alexandria City Public Schools.