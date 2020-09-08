BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot overnight Tuesday during a dice game, Baltimore police say.
Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Greenmount Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 1:19 a.m.
Officers found a 53-year-old man shot to the neck and head, a 19-year-old man shot to the foot and leg, and 18-year-old man shot to the leg, a 26-year-old man shot in the shoulder and a 17-year-old teenage boy shot to the chest.
Medics took the five victims to area hospitals for treatment. Homicide detectives have been notified due to some of the victim’s injuries.
Police learned the five were playing a dice game when an unidentified suspect in a vehicle began shooting into the group.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.