PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested the man they say stole a vehicle from a gas station with an infant and toddler inside last Friday.
Ronald Matthew Benewicz allegedly stole the vehicle from the Exxon gas station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway just after 9 p.m.
Police said the driver was pumping gas when he jumped in her car and drove off.
Officers later found the vehicle with the six-month-old and two-year-old children inside unharmed.