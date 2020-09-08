BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is moving fully into Phase 2 of its reopening plan at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young made the announcement during a press conference Friday.
On Tuesday, indoor dining capacity will be increased to 50% in the city, while most of the state will be at 75% starting Friday.
The capacity increase will also apply to retail stores, malls, indoor recreational establishments and the casino.
However, indoor and outdoor entertainment venues will remain closed.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week the state is able to move into Stage 3.
