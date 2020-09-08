BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run incident in south Baltimore on August 21, where two bicyclists and a pedestrian were injured.
Brian Adams, 32, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Tuesday in York, Pennsylvania.
Adams was arrested by members of the BPD’s Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force in the 2800 block of Woodmont Drive in York without incident.
The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue during a community bike ride when a red Ford F-150 struck the bicyclists and pedestrian before fleeing the scene, police said.
The two bicyclist were taken to area hospitals with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Adams is being held by the York County Police Department and is awaiting extradition. Once he is transported to Baltimore, he will officially be charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first and second-degree assault.