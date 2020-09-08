CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Library announced Tuesday it will reopen all branches for limited services on September 21.
Limited services will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New safety requirements for customers and staff include wearing face masks that cover both mouth and
nose, maintaining social distances of at least six feet, keeping visits short, encouraging anyone who has symptoms or feels ill to postpone their visit and limiting building capacities.
With library branches reopening, customers will have access to library computers, browsing and checking out
materials, information and reference requests, printing, faxing, copying and library card registrations.
Express Pickup, virtual programs and free access to wifi from library parking lots will continue. Passport and notary services and meeting room usage will be unavailable.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.