ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the state total surpasses 113,000 and hospitalizations stay flat.
The state reports 113,239 total cases over the span of the pandemic, and three more people are hospitalized- a total of 365. Of those, 102 are in ICUs and 263 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.68 percent- slightly down since Monday.
Three more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,663.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|407
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,857
|(229)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,994
|(450)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|16,347
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|830
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|572
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,796
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|858
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,494
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|502
|(8)
|Frederick
|3,638
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|64
|Harford
|2,676
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,627
|(112)
|6*
|Kent
|277
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,766
|(789)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|27,102
|(780)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|589
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,164
|(56)
|Somerset
|207
|(4)
|Talbot
|497
|(4)
|Washington
|1,411
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,667
|(48)
|Worcester
|897
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,156
|10-19
|8,637
|(2)
|20-29
|20,820
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,851
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,502
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,634
|(294)
|16*
|60-69
|11,235
|(599)
|13*
|70-79
|6,790
|(915)
|27*
|80+
|5,614
|(1,662)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|59,912
|(1,797)
|76*
|Male
|53,327
|(1,866)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,403
|(1,501)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,167
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|27,104
|(1,550)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,356
|(426)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,229
|(40)
|Data not available
|16,980
|(10)
|1*