CORONAVIRUS IN MD:356 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the state total surpasses 113,000 and hospitalizations stay flat.

The state reports 113,239 total cases over the span of the pandemic, and three more people are hospitalized- a total of 365. Of those, 102 are in ICUs and 263 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.68 percent- slightly down since Monday.

Three more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,663.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 407 (22)
Anne Arundel 8,857 (229) 11*
Baltimore City 14,994 (450) 20*
Baltimore County 16,347 (585) 23*
Calvert 830 (27) 1*
Caroline 572 (3)
Carroll 1,796 (120) 3*
Cecil 858 (30) 1*
Charles 2,494 (93) 2*
Dorchester 502 (8)
Frederick 3,638 (120) 7*
Garrett 64
Harford 2,676 (68) 4*
Howard 4,627 (112) 6*
Kent 277 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,766 (789) 39*
Prince George’s 27,102 (780) 23*
Queen Anne’s 589 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,164 (56)
Somerset 207 (4)
Talbot 497 (4)
Washington 1,411 (35)
Wicomico 1,667 (48)
Worcester 897 (25) 1*
Data not available (8)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,156
10-19 8,637 (2)
20-29 20,820 (23) 1*
30-39 20,851 (47) 6*
40-49 18,502 (119) 3*
50-59 16,634 (294) 16*
60-69 11,235 (599) 13*
70-79 6,790 (915) 27*
80+ 5,614 (1,662) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 59,912 (1,797) 76*
Male 53,327 (1,866) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 36,403 (1,501) 56*
Asian (NH) 2,167 (136) 6*
White (NH) 27,104 (1,550) 71*
Hispanic 25,356 (426) 10*
Other (NH) 5,229 (40)
Data not available 16,980 (10) 1*

