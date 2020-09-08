BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture will reopen on Thursday with safety guidelines and a new exhibition.
The new exhibition, “Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake” will focus on the personal stories of nine people in the Chesapeake region who were enslaved and then ran away.
It will be on view until March 28, 2021.
Visitors and staff must all wear face masks while inside the museum. They will enter through the museum’s front doors on E. Pratt Street and exit through the Group Tours on Slemmer’s Alley.
The museum is recommending timed passes, as their hours have updated to Thursday to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.
They are requiring visitors to maintain distance from those not in their visitor group, with floor stickers designating six-feet of social distancing.
For a full list of their guidelines and where to get a timed pass, check out their website.