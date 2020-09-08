BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland congressman wants to award “hero pay” — or bonuses — to hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation is being proposed by Baltimore County Representative Dutch Ruppersberger.
He named the bill after Doctor Joseph Costa, the Director of the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center who died of the coronavirus in July.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The proposal would provide hazard pay to doctors, nurses, specialists and non-medical staff, such as custodians who work in close proximity to infected patients.
The specific bonus amount is not yet clear, nor where the funding would come from.
Ruppersburger will formally unveil the proposal Thursday at Mercy Medical Center.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.