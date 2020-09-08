Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 700 block of N. Rose Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injures.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.