HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — A Havre de Grace police officer is suspended after Havre de Grace Police Department officials were notified that the officer was being investigated for an assault that happened off-duty at a Bel Air restaurant.
The officer, Philip Paciocco has been charged by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Once the department learned about the investigation they suspended the officer of all police duties for the duration of the investigation, they said in a press release.
There is no further information on the investigation.
The department said they are “fully cooperating” with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and their investigators as they proceed.