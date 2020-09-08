CORONAVIRUS IN MD:356 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of E. 28th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

