BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called just after 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of E. 28th Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.