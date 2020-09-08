BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Painting the world with positive vibes. That’s the story of one 8-year-old girl from Baltimore County girl who is using her challenges to make the world a little brighter with every stroke of her nail polish brush.

The road to success is paved with paint and sparkles for Taylor Thomas.

“Because I got bullied at school and nail polish made me happy,” Taylor said.

Taylor was born with spina bifida. She’s in a wheelchair and was bullied at the beginning of the year.

She said she was afraid to go to school and she didn’t want to live anymore

Taylor’s mom took her to therapy and the doctors learned what made Taylor happiest was riding horses and painting nails.

“Every time I went to go get my nails done and I felt happy,” Taylor said.

Out of that happiness grew a business idea, and Lola Marie Nail Polish was born.

“For her to be able to have these positive nail polish names in her mind, she’s telling other little girls how great they are,” Nickell Thomas, Taylor’s mom, said.

Now, with 30 plus colors, Lola Marie has grown to include accessories and jewelry.

“I wanted her to understand what it’s like to work for something, especially because she has a disability, things in life will be a little bit more challenging for her,” Thomas said. “I want her to know nothing is going to be easy, you have to go out and go get it.”

Taylor’s grit and determination, and a caring heart is also part of her business model. Every month, polish packages are sent to the Casey Cares Foundation.

“They actually bring them to young girls in the hospitals, so it’s important that I’m teaching Taylor as you grow your business you have to give back,” Thomas said.

More than 20 surgeries later, battling PTSD, anxiety and depression daily, Taylor is working toward a better future for herself, and her family.

“She is fearless, and to know her is a blessing,” Thomas said. “I’m so proud and happy to be her mom.”

For all you need to know about Taylor’s business, you can click right here.