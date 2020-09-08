HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — A teenager and an adult relative drowned while fishing in a Maryland river on Monday, according to state Natural Resources Police.
The 37-year-old man and the 15-year-old boy walked into the Patuxent River near Greenwell State Park’s kayak launch and may have dropped from an offshore ledge, the agency said.
The relatives were found at around noon Monday.
They were pulled out of the river in St. Mary’s County, but could not be revived, according to Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses.
The victims were from Montgomery Village, officials said. They were not immediately identified.
