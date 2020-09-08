CORONAVIRUS IN MD:356 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have once again added Maryland to their COVID-19 travel advisory list.

That means anyone traveling there from Maryland needs to quarantine for 14 days.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

New York plans to fine people $2,000 if they’re caught breaking the rules.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

