BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have once again added Maryland to their COVID-19 travel advisory list.
That means anyone traveling there from Maryland needs to quarantine for 14 days.
New York plans to fine people $2,000 if they’re caught breaking the rules.
