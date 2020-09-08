Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — A person is rescued from the Susquehanna River in the area of Havre De Grace on Tuesday, crews report.
The crew of Marine 5 has rescued the victim & will now be transporting him to shore to be evaluated by EMS. #SHCo #HavredeGrace #HdG https://t.co/dAKpiAS1iI
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) September 8, 2020
The crew of Marine 5 responded and rescued the victim after a report of a male in the water near the I-95 bridge.
The Susquehanna Hose Co. said in a tweet the victim is being taken to shore to be evaluated by EMS.