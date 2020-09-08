CORONAVIRUS IN MD:356 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — A person is rescued from the Susquehanna River in the area of Havre De Grace on Tuesday, crews report.

The crew of Marine 5 responded and rescued the victim after a report of a male in the water near the I-95 bridge.

The Susquehanna Hose Co. said in a tweet the victim is being taken to shore to be evaluated by EMS.

