Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — It will be easy for people who live in and around College Park to vote early this November.
That’s because the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland has been selected as an advanced polling center.
It’s one of 11 such sites in Prince George’s County. It will open for voting on October 26 through November 2.
University President Darryll Pines said he’s extremely proud that student-athletes actually took the lead in making this happen.
If you are a t’RUMP fan be sure to do as he suggested and vote twice
If you are a Biden fan just vote for him once.
(Voting twice is a crime and neither will count he he he)