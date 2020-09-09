TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Starting next Monday, Baltimore County Public Library will serve meals to kids 18-years-old and younger at nine of its branches.
The meals are prepared by KidzTable, and will include two breakfasts and two lunches. They’ll be served at these locations via curbside service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday:
- Arbutus Branch
- Essex Branch
- Lansdowne Branch
- North Point Branch
- Owings Mills Branch
- Randallstown Branch
- Rosedale Branch
- Sollers Point Branch
- Woodlawn Branch
When a parent, guardian or child arrives at one of the locations they should follow the library’s curbside instructions posted in the parking lot and in the front of the building. A child does not need to be there to pick up a meal.
Maryland public schools also have meal sites set up since schools closed down in March.
FOR A FULL & UPDATED LIST: Visit MDsummerMeals.org to find available sites and meal times.
For information about the summer meal program at Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools, click here.
