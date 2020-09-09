CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting in east Baltimore on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Eden Street for a report of a shooting.

While en route, Foxtrot advised responding officers that two victims were getting into a vehicle and were driving to an area hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and found a 26-year-old man and 23-year-old man both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

