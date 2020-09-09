BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Ravens have always been known for their stellar defense; and with the addition of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and first-round draft pick Patrick Queen, the defense will be nothing short of spectacular this season.

But offensively, this year is different than in previous years. The team has the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, under center and a great supporting cast to do some real damage. Greg Roman is also returning as the team’s offensive coordinator. Last year, Roman expanded the offense by coming up with new schemes and hitting home the 12 and 13 personnel – the double and triple tight ends. The Ravens also added Ohio State standout running back J.K. Dobbins in the draft. Not to mention, the speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown added some size this offseason to make himself an even bigger threat. While all eyes will be on Jackson this year, you should also keep an eye on these offensive threats for the Ravens.

Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Running Backs:

Mark Ingram returns to the Ravens after a strong first year in Baltimore. Ingram played in 15 games for the Ravens, rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns. He provided a physical presence for the Ravens to help wear down opposing defenses.

Head Coach John Harbaugh praised Ingram during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He’s just a pro,” Harbaugh said. “He’s one of the best backs in football at least. He’s really just proven himself. He’s always been a high-pedigree, premier player his whole career. And that hasn’t changed.”

The Ravens also added J.K. Dobbins in the draft to add depth at the position. Dobbins was selected by the Ravens 55th overall of the 2020 NFL Draft. He declared for the draft following his junior season at Ohio State. At Ohio State, he posted 4,459 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 725 carries in just three seasons. He also added 645 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 71 receptions.

Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver:

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown added 23 pounds this offseason. He ended last season at 157 pounds. He’s now listed on the roster at 180 pounds. His ability to get downfield fast remains intact, even with his new frame.

According to ESPN, over the offseason, Brown consumed 4,000 calories a day and was able to tack on the weight in a matter of months.

As a rookie last year with the Ravens, Brown led the team’s wide receivers in receptions and touchdowns as the primary downfield target for Lamar Jackson.

Brown began his offseason by working to get his foot at 100 percent. Then he hit the weight room and ran hard on the track.

With Brown’s injury behind him, and sporting a larger frame, he is destined to have a breakout year for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback:

And of course, the reigning league MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson is the reigning league MVP after he led the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019. That year, he threw over 3,000 yards and racked up 36 touchdowns, while rushing for over 1,200 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Jackson and company were arguably the most exciting offense to watch in the NFL last season.

Jackson’s teammates praised his work ethic and skills during training camp.

“He’s the man,” running back Mark Ingram said. “He handles all the outside noise and adversity great. The outside noise, or the outside critics, or the outside people that try to, you know, doing anything… he doesn’t pay attention to it. He stays focused on the task at hand. He focuses on being the best quarterback that can be and the best player that he can be and the best leader he can be. He does a great job of it.”

Ingram added that he feels Jackson is “lightyears ahead” of where he was last year.

“He’s just continuing to grow,” Ingram said. “It’s special to be able to see it.”

—

The Ravens kick off their season on Sunday, September 13, against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Game time is slated for 1 p.m.