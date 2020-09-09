BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the year of everything virtual, and that includes this year’s Brigance Brigade 5.7K Run and Walk. WJZ is proud to be a sponsor to help raise money for ALS patients and their families.

The foundation was created in 2008 by beloved Ravens linebacker O.J. Brigance when he, himself, was diagnosed with the disease.

Brigance led the Ravens in tackles in the 2000 playoff run and then to their first franchise Super Bowl.

Brigance is still with the team as a senior player advisor, and who better to advise than a man who has faced the most difficult diagnosis there is.

ALS, or motor neuron disease, has left Brigance without his eyes and his smile to communicate. He and his wife, Chandra, have turned that diagnosis into a mission, forming a foundation to help other ALS patients and their families.

“We do it because we care,” Chandra Brigance said.

Chandra has been O.J.’s partner for 31 years, and wife for 26.

“We believe it’s us and God or God and us,” she said. “We really do believe we are here for a purpose…has not been completed.”

You can help them with that purpose. It’s simple, take a walk, take a 5.7k run for number 57.

“O.J. and I feel the same way,” Chandra Brigance said. “Our hearts cannot help but say thank you. The only thing we can say is thank you, and I don’t think that would be enough.”

The race is now until September 25. To register go to brigancebrigade.org.