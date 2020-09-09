TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Cinemark Towson will reopen Friday for the first time since it closed, with new safety protocols.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that Maryland may officially move into Stage 3, meaning movie theaters and outdoor entertainment venues can reopen where allowed in the state at half capacity.
Baltimore County said they would be following the governor’s Stage 3 plan, allowing places like Cinemark to open back up.
The theatre will be thoroughly sanitizing at least every 30 minutes, including concession stands, kitchens, restaurants and bars, restrooms and other high-touch areas throughout the theatre including door handles, self-ticketing kiosks, countertops and handrails.
They will also sanitize every seat that is occupied before the next showtime and place hand sanitizer stations all around the theatre.
With concerns on airflow quality around the coronavirus pandemic, they are increasing their fresh-air rate using supply fans to bring in fresh outside air into the theatre.
Auditoriums won’t be packed, and showtimes will be staggered to encourage physical distancing. They are also encouraging people to buy tickets online to avoid contact with others.