ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 336 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 113,575, data from the state’s health department shows.
The number of hospitalizations increased by five to 370 as of Wednesday; of those, 275 are in acute care and 95 are in intensive care.
After conducting 2,109,473 total COVID-19 tests, the state’s positivity rate sits at 3.7 percent, up slightly from 3.68 percent on Tuesday.
Nine more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,672.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|408
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,892
|(229)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,037
|(451)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|16,382
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|838
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|572
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,807
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|862
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,503
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|502
|(8)
|Frederick
|3,642
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|65
|Harford
|2,686
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,652
|(112)
|6*
|Kent
|277
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,838
|(790)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|27,163
|(781)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|591
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,164
|(56)
|Somerset
|209
|(4)
|Talbot
|497
|(4)
|Washington
|1,416
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,673
|(48)
|Worcester
|899
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,172
|10-19
|8,699
|(2)
|20-29
|20,902
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,906
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,539
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,675
|(296)
|16*
|60-69
|11,259
|(599)
|13*
|70-79
|6,805
|(916)
|27*
|80+
|5,618
|(1,668)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|60,090
|(1,804)
|76*
|Male
|53,485
|(1,868)
|68*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,495
|(1,502)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,176
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|27,231
|(1,551)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,397
|(428)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,249
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,027
|(15)
|1*
