ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 336 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 113,575, data from the state’s health department shows.

The number of hospitalizations increased by five to 370 as of Wednesday; of those, 275 are in acute care and 95 are in intensive care.

After conducting 2,109,473 total COVID-19 tests, the state’s positivity rate sits at 3.7 percent, up slightly from 3.68 percent on Tuesday.

Nine more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,672.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 408 (22) Anne Arundel 8,892 (229) 11* Baltimore City 15,037 (451) 20* Baltimore County 16,382 (585) 23* Calvert 838 (27) 1* Caroline 572 (3) Carroll 1,807 (120) 3* Cecil 862 (30) 1* Charles 2,503 (93) 2* Dorchester 502 (8) Frederick 3,642 (120) 7* Garrett 65 Harford 2,686 (68) 4* Howard 4,652 (112) 6* Kent 277 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,838 (790) 39* Prince George’s 27,163 (781) 23* Queen Anne’s 591 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,164 (56) Somerset 209 (4) Talbot 497 (4) Washington 1,416 (35) Wicomico 1,673 (48) Worcester 899 (25) 1* Data not available (14)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,172 10-19 8,699 (2) 20-29 20,902 (23) 1* 30-39 20,906 (47) 6* 40-49 18,539 (119) 3* 50-59 16,675 (296) 16* 60-69 11,259 (599) 13* 70-79 6,805 (916) 27* 80+ 5,618 (1,668) 78* Data not available (2) Female 60,090 (1,804) 76* Male 53,485 (1,868) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 36,495 (1,502) 56* Asian (NH) 2,176 (136) 6* White (NH) 27,231 (1,551) 71* Hispanic 25,397 (428) 10* Other (NH) 5,249 (40) Data not available 17,027 (15) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.