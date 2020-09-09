TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Moviegoers rejoice! A number of Baltimore-area movie theatres will reopen this week with new safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus.

Cinemark Towson will reopen Friday for the first time since it closed, while multiple AMC Theatres will reopen on Thursday.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that Maryland can officially move into Stage 3, meaning movie theaters and outdoor entertainment venues can reopen where allowed in the state at half capacity.

Baltimore County said they would be following the governor’s Stage 3 plan, allowing places like Cinemark to open back up.

The theatre will be thoroughly sanitizing at least every 30 minutes, including concession stands, kitchens, restaurants and bars, restrooms and other high-touch areas throughout the theatre including door handles, self-ticketing kiosks, countertops and handrails.

They will also sanitize every seat that is occupied before the next showtime and place hand sanitizer stations all around the theatre.

With concerns on airflow quality around the coronavirus pandemic, they are increasing their fresh-air rate using supply fans to bring in fresh outside air into the theatre.

Auditoriums won’t be packed, and showtimes will be staggered to encourage physical distancing. They are also encouraging people to buy tickets online to avoid contact with others.

The list of AMC locations reopening includes:

AMC Columbia Mall 14

AMC Owings Mills 17

AMC Security Square 8

AMC St. Charles Towne Center 9

AMC White Marsh 16

AMC Lexington Park 6

AMC CLASSIC Churchville 7

