GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Forestville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a bank in Lanham last year, the justice department said.
Donnell Duane Berry, 44, pleaded guilty to robbing the bank on September 4 along with two other people. Berry had robbed the same bank before, officials said.
According to the plea, Berry wrote a note demanding money and gave it to a co-defendant, who then went inside and gave it to the teller. The trio got away with more than $4,000 in cash.
Police found the getaway car disabled in an intersection a short time later about five miles away from the bank. Officers arrested the trio and found a number of items under a nearby deck, including more than $3,000 in cash, thanks to a GPS tracker with the money.
Berry faces between 12 and 17 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December.