BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A mother of five from Dundalk was shot and killed around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Baltimore. Her family told WJZ she was working in the area as a bartender Friday night.

39-year-old Melissa Hefty also went by the nickname “Storm.” As WJZ spoke to her family Wednesday, it started to rain.

“It’s going to storm forever, the rain will never be the same for real,” said friend Gvanti Sample.

Hefty leaves behind four daughters and a son.

“We just miss her so much and love her so much,” her daughter, Promise Alston, said.

“She loved the city even when it didn’t love her back,” her daughter, Diamond Alston, said following a vigil held Tuesday night. “She tried her best to be around everyone from different walks of life.”

Owner of Maryland Blue Crab Crab House Brad McCarty said Hefty worked for him for two years. He saw her the day before she died.

“She was the one that, no matter what, when that kitchen door slammed she was gonna get her dance on and make everybody happy,” McCarthy said.

A vigil held in the parking lot of the restaurant packed in more than 300 people who all want to know who is responsible.

Baltimore Police have not named a suspect, but two other people were also hurt in the shooting along W. Lexington.

As the family seeks justice, they said they will hold their heads high knowing she would want them to celebrate her legacy.

“I had to let everybody know my mom would want you guys to be happy for her and just remember her as the person she was,” Alston said.