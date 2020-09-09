Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Flu season is almost here and it could be a bad one when combined with the coronavirus pandemic, according to health experts.
To illustrate the importance of getting a flu shot, Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife got their flu shots on Wednesday.
Health experts fear the healthcare system could be pushed to the limit treating people with the normal seasonal flu, and COVID-19.
