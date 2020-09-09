Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After 176 years as the Maryland Historical Society, the building is reopening its doors Wednesday as the Maryland Center for History and Culture.
The center’s new identity reflects the organization’s mission to define itself as a space where the community can come together for a deeper understanding of our nation’s history and culture.
The center has been closed since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
