BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few wet days are ahead for Maryland, leading to the possibility of flooding.
A system just off the coast will bring some rain to Maryland, especially areas south of Baltimore, on Wednesday before a cold front moves in from the west on Thursday afternoon. Rain showers will be possible from Wednesday night to Friday morning.
Flash Flood Watch for Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert County in MD until 2:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 9, 2020
Flooding is also a concern with rainfall totals possibly topping two inches in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday through Thursday afternoon.
Cecil County, meanwhile, is under a flash flood watch from 6 a.m. Thursday to Thursday evening.
Shower chances extend into Friday morning before drying out for Saturday. There’s another chance of showers on Sunday when the Ravens take to the field against the Cleveland Browns.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.