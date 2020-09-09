Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders can now begin applying for eviction prevention partnership grants.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the application period for $16 million in grants is now open.
Residents will have to demonstrate they’ve lost their job or their work hours have been reduced because of the pandemic.
Applications are due October 2.
Maryland’s moratorium on evictions remains in place during the state of emergency.
