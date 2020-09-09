BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police made hundreds of traffic stops and arrested more than two dozen impaired drivers over the Labor Day weekend, the agency said.
Statewide, MDTA police officers also arrested a dozen people with open warrants, officials said in a Facebook post.
Among the arrests officers made were two separate drug-related stops on or near the Bay Bridge.
The first happened Friday evening when police stopped a stolen BMW from Tennessee. Officers arrested the 28-year-old Delaware man driving the car and also recovered more than 300 grams of marijuana and three firearms.
The second happened Monday morning when officers stopped a car for not having a visible license plate. When they searched the vehicle, they found more than 300 grams of marijuana and two firearms.
All three people inside the car — a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, all of Washington, D.C. — were arrested.
Maryland State Police, meanwhile, cracked down on aggressive driving and street racing in Montgomery County over the weekend, stopping 228 drivers.