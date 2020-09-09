In 10th Season, Mark Ingram Still Running Strong For RavensIn his ninth NFL season, Mark Ingram rambled for 1,018 yards as part of the most prolific running attack in the history of the league.

'We Do It Because We Care' | Brigance Brigade 5.7K Run, Walk To Be Held VirtuallyIt's the year of everything virtual, and that includes this year's Brigance Brigade 5.7K Run and Walk. WJZ is proud to be a sponsor to help raise money for ALS patients and their families.

'We've Prepared Well' | Despite No Preseason, Unique Lead-Up To Regular Season, Ravens Say They're Ready To Get Off To Fast StartWe're just four days to the kickoff of a Ravens season like none before; no fans in the stands, and looming concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

'It's Special To See' | RB Mark Ingram Praises Lamar Jackson's Offseason Progress; Other Offensive Players To Watch For This YearThe Ravens have the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, under center and a great supporting cast to do some real damage this year.