BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Health is providing a new way to get to patients in need.
Next week, the company will launch a new donor-funded, mobile health center that will go around parts of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, providing primary care to the Harbor Hospital’s most vulnerable communities.
This mobile center comes with two exam rooms and even a mini-lab. Plus, it will provide COVID-19 tests.
Through support by the Baltimore Ravens, the France-Merrick Foundation and Kevin and D.J. Plank, this center will also be equipped and staffed to attend sporting events.
