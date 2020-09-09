Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.
Police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Marx Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting victim had just broken into the home when he was confronted by someone who resided at the home. The resident produced a firearm and shot the victim.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.