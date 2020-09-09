CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Marx Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting victim had just broken into the home when he was confronted by someone who resided at the home. The resident produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply