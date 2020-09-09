BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library will provide resources and educational support for students this fall as many return to classes virtually.

The library is lending hotspots and tablets currently for households that don’t have internet or need more connectivity.

Students and parents can access free live online tutoring services through the library’s Help Now service, and they have bought several online databases to help students from early literacy through college.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“I know the challenges of virtual learning firsthand with my own two children,” says Pratt Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel. “Thanks to the generosity of our private donors the Pratt is able to provide additional support to help with connectivity issues, and to assist the work going on in virtual classrooms.”

The services are free to students and parents with a Pratt Library card, and those who do not have one can sign up at prattlibrary.org. Students can also access a Live Chat with a Librarian if they need research or reference assistance.

There are 14 Pratt locations with Sidewalk Service, a contact-free way to pick up books, audiobooks, DVDS, and other materials. Students can also access free drive-in Wi-Fi at eight library locations.

Find out which locations here.

Some students and parents already have experienced technical difficulties on the first day of school for Maryland public schools Tuesday as most started with full virtual learning.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.