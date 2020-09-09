COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are searching for a man they said assaulted an 80-year-old woman in Columbia Wednesday morning.
The woman was reportedly on her morning walk in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way around 6:35 a.m. when the man came up behind her, cut her neck and fled the scene toward the Owen Brown Village Center.
Police said the suspect did not take anything from her or say anything to her. They’re working to determine what caused the incident.
The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, possibly in his 20s. He was wearing all dark clothing and had his face covered.
The victim is in stable condition at Shock Trauma.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.