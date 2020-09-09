CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Cradlerock Way, Local TV, Talkers, Woman Assaulted

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are searching for a man they said assaulted an 80-year-old woman in Columbia Wednesday morning.

The woman was reportedly on her morning walk in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way around 6:35 a.m. when the man came up behind her, cut her neck and fled the scene toward the Owen Brown Village Center.

Police said the suspect did not take anything from her or say anything to her. They’re working to determine what caused the incident.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, possibly in his 20s. He was wearing all dark clothing and had his face covered.

The victim is in stable condition at Shock Trauma.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply