BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed, and another two injured in separate shootings across Baltimore within 20 minutes of each other overnight Thursday.
Police responded to the 3100 block of Independence Street at around 12:02 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Medics responded and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene.
The other victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Around 20 minutes later, at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a report of walk-in shooting victims.
When they arrived to the hospital they found a 56-year-old man with a graze wound to his chest and a 61-year-old man who had been shot to the chest.
Police learned the victims were driving in the 1200 block of Cliftview Avenue when someone fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking both men.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.