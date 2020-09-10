CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted two county police officers in separate criminal cases on Thursday.

The first case involves county police officer, Bryant Strong, on charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

On October 12, 2019, Officer Strong pulled over a man, Demonte Wark-Blake, during a traffic stop. During the encounter, Ward-Blake was removed from the vehicle and detained.

At some point after conducting a search on Ward-Blake’s body, Strong slammed him down on the ground while in handcuffs, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Prince George’s Police Corporal Luis Aponte on charges of scheme and theft under $10,000 and two counts of misconduct.

The indictment said from June 11 to July 6, 2019, Aponte represented himself as a Prince George’s County police officer- knowing his police powers were suspended by the department- while claiming to work a secondary job at Prince George’s Hospital.

