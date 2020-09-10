JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police have charged a Baltimore man with human trafficking at a hotel in Jessup.
During an undercover operation targeting human traffickers on September 8, police learned of possible prostitution activity in the county.
They arrested 33-year-old Michael Allen Steadman after they learned he was providing transportation to and from prostitution appointments for a 26-year-old woman victim and keeping a portion of her money.
The victim was referred to appropriate services for help, police said.
Steadman is charged with sex trafficking and is currently being held on $10,000 bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about suspected human trafficking or prostitution to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.