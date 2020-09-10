Alonso, Conforto Lead Mets To 7-6 Win Over OriolesPete Alonso hit his second dramatic homer in a week Wednesday night, when his shot to center field leading off the eighth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

In 10th Season, Mark Ingram Still Running Strong For RavensIn his ninth NFL season, Mark Ingram rambled for 1,018 yards as part of the most prolific running attack in the history of the league.

'We Do It Because We Care' | Brigance Brigade 5.7K Run, Walk To Be Held VirtuallyIt's the year of everything virtual, and that includes this year's Brigance Brigade 5.7K Run and Walk. WJZ is proud to be a sponsor to help raise money for ALS patients and their families.

'We've Prepared Well' | Despite No Preseason, Unique Lead-Up To Regular Season, Ravens Say They're Ready To Get Off To Fast StartWe're just four days to the kickoff of a Ravens season like none before; no fans in the stands, and looming concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.