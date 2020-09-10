BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are preparing to open up a season like none before. There will be no fans in the stands and looming concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But, through it all, the team will be ready to welcome the Cleveland Browns to town for the season opener.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Thursday that the team is looking forward to the game after all the obstacles 2020 has offered.

“We were talking about before, aren’t we all excited getting ready for this game?” Martindale said. “I mean, it’s football. Thank goodness we’re getting ready to play because it’s been a long, tough, trying offseason with all the things that have happened. We’re just ready to play some football, and looking forward to it.”

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign. The team — who many touted to be Super Bowl contenders — went just 6-10 and finished third in the AFC North. Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Javaris Landry, Cleveland still poses the ability to make some noise this year.

Martindale told reporters he expects the game to be a chess match.

“They’re going to give us different looks and we’re going to give them different looks,” Martindale said. “That’s the chess match of the game.”

The Ravens open up their season at home on Sunday, September 13, against the Browns. Game time is slated for 1 p.m.