BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meet Drub and Krubb! The cat brothers are patiently waiting right now for someone to come adopt them from the Maryland SPCA.
They came to the MDSPCA from another Maryland rescue on August 19 and went to foster care where they got lots of love and socialization.
The pair have both been neutered and are looking to find their fur-ever homes.
While the brothers are good friends, they do not need to be adopted together.
You can apply to bring Drub or Krubb home at MDSPCA.org/adopt.