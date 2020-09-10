CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Johns Hopkins, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strict social distancing is working, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins.

Researchers randomly surveyed more than 1,000 people from across Maryland, asking about their social distancing practices and how often they head out of the house.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They found spending more time in public places was strongly associated with getting COVID-19, compared to those who practiced strict outdoor social distancing.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply