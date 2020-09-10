Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strict social distancing is working, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins.
Researchers randomly surveyed more than 1,000 people from across Maryland, asking about their social distancing practices and how often they head out of the house.
They found spending more time in public places was strongly associated with getting COVID-19, compared to those who practiced strict outdoor social distancing.
