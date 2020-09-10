Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After serving as the interim president of the University of Maryland Baltimore since January, Bruce Jarrell has been named the permanent leader.
The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to give Jarrell the job full-time.
Jarrell, who has been with UMB since 1997, took over as interim president after former president Jay Perman was named the ‘s chancellor, USM said in a news release. He will become the permanent president on Friday.
Prior to becoming interim president, Jarrell served as the university’s executive vice president and provost.