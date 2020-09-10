BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Davon Nelson, 35, has had numerous prior state convictions for drug-related offenses, according to court documents.

According to Nelson’s plea agreement, on September 5, 2018, a Baltimore Police Department officer saw Nelson distribute a baggie containing 200 fentanyl gel capsules to co-defendant Terrell Perry. The BPD officer called in an arrest team and Perry was arrested.

According to court documents, a search of Perry recovered the baggie of 200 fentanyl gel caps. At the time Perry was arrested, Nelson had left the block on foot. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Nelson’s van and recovered an additional 200 gel caps of fentanyl powder. The total amount of fentanyl recovered was at least 32 grams, but no more than 40 grams, which is enough fentanyl to kill at least 16,000 people.

Following his arrest, Nelson called his girlfriend from pre-trial detention facilities and directed her to move “the white stuff” from underneath his tub and to give it to an associate so that person could sell it, according to court documents.

Nelson directed his girlfriend to lie to the police if they came to interview her and directed her to also have her mother lie to police if she were interviewed. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Nelson admitted that his calls to his girlfriend were an attempt to obstruct justice.

Perry, 36, of Baltimore, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.