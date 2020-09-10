CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
Baltimore (WJZ)– A flash flood watch is in effect through this evening.

The watch includes Baltimore and counties to the south and west.

Average rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

 

 

