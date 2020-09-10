Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– A flash flood watch is in effect through this evening.
The watch includes Baltimore and counties to the south and west.
Average rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.
Happy Thursday! So happy to be up early with you on #WJZ! Some heavy rain moving through southern #Maryland will arrive in #Baltimore later this morning. So far, rain rates are between 2-3" an hour so drenching downpours are certainly possible. #FlashFloodWatch is in effect. pic.twitter.com/ybaDK151dE
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 10, 2020