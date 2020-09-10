Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to make an announcement about a “bipartisan interstate testing compact,” at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Today during the 11:00 hour, I will be joined by Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the @RockefellerFdn, for an announcement regarding the bipartisan interstate testing compact.
Watch live here on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube: https://t.co/SpiiKURsmu pic.twitter.com/mKRekPZIH9
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 10, 2020
The governor will be joined by Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation.
You can watch live at WJZ.com.