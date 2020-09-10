CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19 testing, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to make an announcement about a “bipartisan interstate testing compact,” at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation.

