BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Baltimore man with federal charges for production of child pornography.
The two-count indictment alleges that Marcus Street, 25, in November 2019, used the camera on his cellphone to create videos documenting his sexual abuse of a 14-year-old minor.
If convicted, Street faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison on each of the two counts of production of child pornography.
Street will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at a later date. He is currently detained on related state charges.