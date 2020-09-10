ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since September 4.
Markel Tayshawn Coley, 10, of the 1400 block of Hopewell Avenue, was last seen September 4 and is known to frequent N. Glover Street and other areas in Baltimore City, police say.
If you have any information on Markel’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police immediately.
#MISSING: Markel Tayshawn Coley (10), 4’11, 100 lbs, missing from the 1400 blk of Hopewell Ave., 21221. LS on 9/4/20 and is known to frequent N. Glover St., 21224 and other areas in Baltimore City. If seen, please call 911. #BCoPD ^RR pic.twitter.com/OSRnS96UkK
