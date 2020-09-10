CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since September 4.

Markel Tayshawn Coley, 10, of the 1400 block of Hopewell Avenue, was last seen September 4 and is known to frequent N. Glover Street and other areas in Baltimore City, police say.

If you have any information on Markel’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police immediately.

