Baltimore (WJZ) — A flash flood watch is in effect across parts of Maryland through Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
An areal flood warning is in effect for St. Mary’s County until 2:45 p.m.
MEMA ALERT: Areal Flood Warning for St. Marys County in MD until 2:45pm Thursday. #mdwx
— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) September 10, 2020
Average rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.
Happy Thursday! So happy to be up early with you on #WJZ! Some heavy rain moving through southern #Maryland will arrive in #Baltimore later this morning. So far, rain rates are between 2-3" an hour so drenching downpours are certainly possible. #FlashFloodWatch is in effect. pic.twitter.com/ybaDK151dE
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 10, 2020
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.