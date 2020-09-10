CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Weather

Baltimore (WJZ) — A flash flood watch is in effect across parts of Maryland through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

An areal flood warning is in effect for St. Mary’s County until 2:45 p.m.

Average rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply